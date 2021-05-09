Unistake Reaches Market Cap of $13.60 Million (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. During the last seven days, Unistake has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Unistake has a market cap of $13.60 million and approximately $989,067.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can now be bought for $0.0928 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00070402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.05 or 0.00249839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $689.23 or 0.01163102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030842 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $452.54 or 0.00763677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,269.52 or 1.00020259 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,579,979 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Buying and Selling Unistake

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

