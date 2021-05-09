UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,067 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,397,896,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,682,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after buying an additional 1,881,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,989,764 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,801,850,000 after acquiring an additional 986,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $383.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.91. The company has a market cap of $394.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $419.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

