UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $394.00 to $455.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.26.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock opened at $417.65 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $419.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock worth $7,532,962. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.