Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uniti Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust company. It engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical infrastructure in the communications industry. The company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers. Uniti Group Inc. is headquartered in Little Rock, AR. “

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Uniti Group stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, research analysts forecast that Uniti Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 95,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 258,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Uniti Group (UNIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.