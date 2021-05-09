Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Unitil from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

UTL stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Unitil has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

In related news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $291,223.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Unitil by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unitil in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Unitil by 75.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

