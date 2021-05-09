Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $24.48 and last traded at $24.36, with a volume of 5077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $201,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 324.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.79, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98.

Univar Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

