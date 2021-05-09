Urus (URUS) Trading Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $13.55 million and $2.32 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Urus coin can now be purchased for $28.83 or 0.00050030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

URUS is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.