US Bancorp DE Buys 495 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 1.51% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBDS. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 34,251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 444,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 151,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period.

IBDS stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.20. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

