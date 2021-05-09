US Bancorp DE Buys 7,752 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TM opened at $153.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.31 and its 200 day moving average is $148.46. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $115.19 and a 12 month high of $163.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $2.02. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $78.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

