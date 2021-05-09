US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,150,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,825,000 after buying an additional 30,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in MarketAxess by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,225,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $437.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.95. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $432.95 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MKTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

