US Bancorp DE Grows Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 548,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KT were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.84. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24.

KT (NYSE:KT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services worldwide. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.