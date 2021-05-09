US Bancorp DE Purchases 2,356 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.