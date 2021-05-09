US Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 3,718 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

VTEB stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.87. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

