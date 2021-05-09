US Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after buying an additional 1,178,911 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after buying an additional 1,086,898 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after buying an additional 266,494 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.42.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

