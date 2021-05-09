US Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

US Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $140.75.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

