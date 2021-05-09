US Financial Advisors LLC Takes $832,000 Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

US Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SRLN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.42 and a 12-month high of $46.20.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.