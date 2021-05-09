US Foods (USFD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts expect US Foods to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE USFD opened at $40.57 on Friday. US Foods has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.10.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

