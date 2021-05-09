USDK (USDK) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and $287.58 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.23 or 0.00251183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $683.18 or 0.01189820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003678 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.88 or 0.00778270 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,335.22 or 0.99853949 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

