Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 911.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265,929 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $68,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,310,000 after buying an additional 314,058 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62.

