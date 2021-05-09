Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,686,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day moving average of $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

