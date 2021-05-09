Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Raised by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,755,000. Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 55,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 54,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $232.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $234.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $227.09 and its 200-day moving average is $211.70.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

