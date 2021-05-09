Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $144.86 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.92 and a 1-year high of $144.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

