Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $195.80 and last traded at $195.64. 6,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 22,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.97.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

