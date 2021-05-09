Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.56 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.07.

