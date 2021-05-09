Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

