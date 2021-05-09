Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $218.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average is $198.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

