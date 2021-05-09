Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $44,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,038,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,480 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.61 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $140.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

