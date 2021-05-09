Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $23.60 million and approximately $43,154.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for $33.65 or 0.00058328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.30 or 0.00251848 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $700.75 or 0.01214627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003706 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00031115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.38 or 0.00789330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.80 or 1.00017639 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 846,442 coins and its circulating supply is 701,312 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

