Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 61.77% and a negative net margin of 2,692.41%. On average, analysts expect Vascular Biogenics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VBLT stock opened at $2.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $3.17.

VBLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

