Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $849.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.11. Vaxart has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vaxart by 163.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

