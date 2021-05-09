Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $407,141,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,134,047,000 after purchasing an additional 573,773 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $145,076,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $259.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.15. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $183.24 and a 52-week high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.48, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.04.

In other news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,671.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,879 shares of company stock worth $2,062,693 in the last 90 days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

