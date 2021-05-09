Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter worth $8,275,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,957 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $2,562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Venator Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.