Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ventas also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.67-0.71 EPS.

NYSE VTR traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. 2,397,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,704. Ventas has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.16.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

