Veracyte (VCYT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Veracyte to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts expect Veracyte to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.38.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

