Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale upgraded Verbund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Verbund stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Verbund has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

