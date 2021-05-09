Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0712 on Major Exchanges

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Verge has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $99.24 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.47 or 0.00635883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,451,212,449 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

