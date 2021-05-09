Vertcoin Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $80.14 million and $1.63 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00002290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,377.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.36 or 0.06696725 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.00 or 0.02417047 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.33 or 0.00660068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $117.22 or 0.00200791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.62 or 0.00828445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.00616409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.00524943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,945,522 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

