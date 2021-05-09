Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) traded up 8.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $7.99. 4,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,647,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

