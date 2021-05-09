VestChain (VEST) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $11.38 million and $15.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VestChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00088135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00020608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00066690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00104566 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.10 or 0.00786266 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.09166786 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.