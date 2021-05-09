ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Receives “Sell” Rating from Bank of America

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,666,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 535,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

