ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Upgraded at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Gabelli raised shares of ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.80.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.39 on Thursday. ViacomCBS has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

