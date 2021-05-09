Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

VTXPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF remained flat at $$32.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. Victrex has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

