Vigilare Wealth Management Has $199,000 Stock Holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 113.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADAP stock opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $743.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.30. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $13.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. Analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.