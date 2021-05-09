Violich Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,350 Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. Berenberg Bank downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.