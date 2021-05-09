Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,916 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 3.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 588,797 shares of company stock valued at $44,310,483. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.