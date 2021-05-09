Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in eBay by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

