Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $197.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.