Violich Capital Management Inc. Makes New $339,000 Investment in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 3,192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 394.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Change Healthcare by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $188,000.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $785.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. Change Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHNG. Berenberg Bank downgraded Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.75 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Change Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.96.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.