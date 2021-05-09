Violich Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Total by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 53,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Total by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Total by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,602 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Total by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 152,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Total Se has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $43.74 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.567 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

