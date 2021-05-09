Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

